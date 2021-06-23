Metroid Dread: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Metroid Dread is coming to the Nintendo Switch and we have all the details surrounding the release date of the game.

Fans will know the Metroid franchise well, as it has been a part of the gaming world since 1986.

The game follows well-known hero Samus, and he will be fighting a new robotic enemy on the planet ZDR.

Metroid Dread is highly anticipated and therefore many are eager to know when it will be available for players of the Nintendo Switch.

Read More: Metroid Dread: Nintendo Switch: Release Date, Price, Gameplay, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

When will Metroid Dread be released on the Nintendo Switch?

Fans of Metroid will be very pleased to hear that Metroid Dread will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.

They still have a few months left to wait, but the early signs indicate that it will be worth holding out for.

This gives Nintendo a few more months to make sure everything is perfect for release as there will be a lot of demand by many wanting to return to the Metroid franchise. Metroid Dread is set directly after Metroid Fusion.

As well as players knowing the release date, they were also given very big glimpses of the game play at the recent E3 event in early June.

This event gave fans over 40 minutes of content in two parts with running commentary, and you can see part of this gameplay down below.

Fans can see Samus in action and what some of the levels and maps will look like and the signs are very promising.

Obviously fans will be counting down the days to release, but as the summer gets closer, there is no doubt that there will be a lot more sneak peaks along the way.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News