Following his loss to long-time rival Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell this weekend, Kevin Owens tweeted that he would be taking some time away from WWE television.

Kevin Owens posted on the social media platform that he needed "a little break" after he "fought like hell" against Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell, but the former Universal Champion assured fans that he would "be back soon".

Following this tweet, Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens' upcoming reported absence from WWE television is "storyline-related" and not due to an injury as some had speculated on social.

Kevin Owens has been feuding with Sami Zayn for the last few months, with the pair going one-on-one at WrestleMania 37 in April and again on SmackDown a few days later, as well as at Hell in a Cell over the weekend.

As well as feuding with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens has also been mixing it up with Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, and it seemed like WWE was positioning Owens for another Intercontinental Championship shot, but that likely won't be happening anytime soon.

As of right now, there is no word on when Kevin Owens is expected to be back on WWE television, and it's also unclear what the "storyline" reason for his absence is, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com for any potential updates on that.

With SummerSlam reportedly set to be an "all hands on deck" show, you have to expect that WWE will be turning to Kevin Owens and many of its other top stars to make the show feel as must-see as possible.

