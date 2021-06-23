Jake Paul has said that he wants to become the most disruptive boxer in the history of the sport.

The 24-year-old is among quite a number of YouTubers who have taken to the sport. So far, Paul has won all of his fights via knockout with his opponents being AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

His fourth bout will come in August against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

During an interview with TMZ, Paul claimed that he wants to take on more serious opponents somewhere down the line, even entertaining the possibility of a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for world titles.

When asked where he sees himself in five years, the 24-year-old replied: "Look, I just want to continue to be the most disruptive boxer in the history of the sport. I think it's taking it on a fight-by-fight basis and continuing to build these fights and make them bigger, even bigger, and then take on more serious opponents.

"If you were to ask me if I was going to be where I am now three years ago, I wouldn't believe you.

I think everything is possible. I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez for the WBC or WBO championship belt.

"Really the sky is the limit and it's just about how serious I'm going to take it, and I do take it seriously, more seriously than 99.9% of these 'professional boxers' that are out there."

Having fought thrice already, and judging by this interview, it's fair to say that Paul does take his boxing career very seriously and we could well see him take on stronger opponents in the future.

Of course, he has a long, long way to go in order to fight a championship bout with Alvarez, who is perhaps the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet right now.

However, for the time being, his focus will obviously be on the fight against Woodley, which takes place on August 28.

It will be interesting to see how Paul fares in that bout.

