Far Cry 6: What will the Collector's Edition contain?

Far Cry 6 is edging closer to its full release and the anticipation is already ramping up.

In typical fashion, Ubisoft, the game's developers, will be bringing out multiple versions of the game and an extensive package for each one, in what will be one of the biggest launches of the year.

The first-person shooter moves on to the island of Yara, where the mission is to oust "El Presidente" Anton Castillo, who is portrayed and voiced by Breaking Bad actor, Giancarlo Esposito.

To do this, the player will take control of Dani Rojas, a former soldier in the Yaran armed forces who has turned into a guerilla fighter and is looking to stop Castillo's regime with the help of others.

However, that won't be easy as the dictator attempts to empower people to try and message across that strong leadership is required. Commenting on the part he plays, Esposito told IGN that he has taken inspiration from his father and is trying to empower his son to take his place when he goes.

This provides an enticing storyline that has many similarities with other top titles in the gaming industry.

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition

So you might be wondering what have Ubisoft included in the Collector's Edition of Far Cry 6, and what the benefits are in spending a little bit extra.

Via Ubisoft's official website, the developers have listed the following items available with the Collector's Edition of Far Cry 6:

A replica of “Tostador”, the flamethrower.

A “How to Assemble” one-pager artwork.

A unique Collector’s Case.

An exclusive Steelbook®.

A 64-page Artbook.

A set of 10 stickers.

A Chorizo keyring.

A Selected Soundtrack of the Game.

A Map of Yara.

Typically for these form of packages, they won't come cheap. The Collector's Edition is priced at £179.99 and will be the most expensive out of four versions that will be available.

Far Cry 6 will be released on 7th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, PS4 and Xbox One.

