Speaking to Billie Kay on her Off Her Chops podcast, former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce has opened up about a disastrous meeting she had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon prior to her release from the company.

Royce told her tag team partner that following the split of The IIconics in 2020, she met with McMahon to pitch a new character, something that the Chairman "brushed off very quickly", wanting to "discuss other ideas" he had for her.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion went on to say that she didn't actually have any other ideas, leading to Vince asking her what she does for fun, something that didn't go down too well with Peyton.

Peyton described herself as an "introvert" with her idea of fun consists of sitting on the couch with her dogs and watching TV, a revelation that led to McMahon being somewhat taken aback.

Speaking about not wanting to make anything up and paint herself out to be someone who she is not, Royce told Kay that she essentially told McMahon that she is "boring", which she thinks contributed to her release from WWE.

Peyton Royce was let go by WWE in April 2021. For what it's worth, Billie Kay was released on the same day this year, and the popular tag team are expected to reunite on the independent scene.

Reports from various sources last year suggested that Vince McMahon and other higher-ups within WWE were actually pretty big fans of the Australian, with McMahon's hopes for a Royce singles push reportedly been a key factor in the universally hated decision to split up The IIconics.

For more on what the future holds for Peyton Royce in the coming weeks and months, as well as Billie Kay for that matter, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com

News Now - Sport News