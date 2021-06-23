Forza Horizon 5: Car List Leaked For Upcoming Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon are looking to add another great game to their franchise with Forza Horizon 5 and we have all the information surrounding what cars will be in the upcoming game.

Forza Horizon 4 has been hugely successful and therefore players have a lot of expectations around the latest game being released.

There are a lot of gamers wanting to know what cars are in the game so that they can race around many of the maps which are based on real races and landscapes across the globe.

Despite the game not available to play yet, there is a lot of information out around the game that can be seen down below.

Forza Horizon 5 Car List Leaks

The cars haven’t been officially confirmed by Forza Horizon 5 developers Turn 10 Studios, however there have been a fair few leaks.

There has also been a trailer around the game, which confirmed some of the cars that are available in the game.

There is a whole list of cars that have been leaked to be in the next game, which launches in November this year.

So far the cars in the game are:

Aluminum Craft Class 10

Apollo IE

Ariel Nomad

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Chevrolet Corvette C8

Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco R Baja

Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Transit Supervan 3

Funco Motorsports F9

Hennessey Velociraptor 6X6

Jaguar XJR-15

Koenigsegg Jesko

Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4

Land Rover Defender 110

Local Motors Rally Fighter

McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S Spider

McLaren Senna

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 GSR

Pagan Huayra BC

Penhall The Cholla

Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

Porsche 911 Type 964 "Desert Flyer"

Porsche Taycan

Rimac C_Two

Subaru Impreza 22B STI

If more cars get added to the list, we will update you with them here.



There are also rumours suggesting that the game will collaborate with famous toy car brand Hot Wheels.



With all these cars added so far, combined with such collaborations, it seems like Forza Horizon 5 will be a huge game and you can see why it is highly anticipated.



Hopefully an abundance of new cars will be added to this list as we get closer to the launch of Forza Horizon 5, but right now everything looks really promising.



