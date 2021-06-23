Forza Horizon 5: Car List Leaked For Upcoming Release
Forza Horizon are looking to add another great game to their franchise with Forza Horizon 5 and we have all the information surrounding what cars will be in the upcoming game.
Forza Horizon 4 has been hugely successful and therefore players have a lot of expectations around the latest game being released.
Read More: Forza Horizon 5: What Is The Release Date?
There are a lot of gamers wanting to know what cars are in the game so that they can race around many of the maps which are based on real races and landscapes across the globe.
Despite the game not available to play yet, there is a lot of information out around the game that can be seen down below.
Read More: Forza Horizon 5: Latest News, Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know
Forza Horizon 5 Car List Leaks
The cars haven’t been officially confirmed by Forza Horizon 5 developers Turn 10 Studios, however there have been a fair few leaks.
There has also been a trailer around the game, which confirmed some of the cars that are available in the game.
There is a whole list of cars that have been leaked to be in the next game, which launches in November this year.
So far the cars in the game are:
- Aluminum Craft Class 10
- Apollo IE
- Ariel Nomad
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
- Chevrolet Corvette C8
- Ford Bronco
- Ford Bronco R Baja
- Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- Ford Transit Supervan 3
- Funco Motorsports F9
- Hennessey Velociraptor 6X6
- Jaguar XJR-15
- Koenigsegg Jesko
- Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
- Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4
- Land Rover Defender 110
- Local Motors Rally Fighter
- McLaren 720S
- McLaren 720S Spider
- McLaren Senna
- Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
- Mercedes-AMG Project One
- Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 GSR
- Pagan Huayra BC
- Penhall The Cholla
- Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
- Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)
- Porsche 911 Type 964 "Desert Flyer"
- Porsche Taycan
- Rimac C_Two
- Subaru Impreza 22B STI
If more cars get added to the list, we will update you with them here.
There are also rumours suggesting that the game will collaborate with famous toy car brand Hot Wheels.
Read More: Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels leaks Launch date, Mexico Map and Special Cars
With all these cars added so far, combined with such collaborations, it seems like Forza Horizon 5 will be a huge game and you can see why it is highly anticipated.
Hopefully an abundance of new cars will be added to this list as we get closer to the launch of Forza Horizon 5, but right now everything looks really promising.
You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.