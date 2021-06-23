Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A man who doesn't even follow WWE has incredibly changed his name legally to John Cena and has even revealed he has no intention of changing it back.

Cena has been a WWE icon for several years and has a pretty huge fanbase all over the world. None of his diehard, loyal fans have ever changed their name to John Cena, but here we have a gentleman who has done just that, despite not even liking the product. Of course, he did so whilst being intoxicated.

Lewis Oldfield, who is 23 years old and from Bradford, was play-wrestling with his mates and was dared to change his name. He spent £40 on six deed poll documents, which served as proof for his bank, and another £75 was paid for a new passport in Cena's name.

As quoted by The Sun, Oldfield said: “We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena.

“One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena. I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it. I’m not even a wrestling fan!

“My mum couldn’t stop laughing at me when she found out. My dad’s more serious so I’ve not told him yet. I actually don’t mind the name so I’m going to keep it.”

We have all done crazy stuff under the influence of alcohol, but this is surely something that hasn't been done too often?!

Cena himself might be glad to know someone has taken his name regardless of the circumstances. However, Oldfield's story might well propel many to be more careful of what they do after consuming alcohol.

In the end, it was quite a daring act and one which may not be repeated any time soon.

