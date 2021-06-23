Tyron Woodley predicts an early knockout for upcoming Jake Paul fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyron Woodley will take on Jake Paul inside the ring in August and the MMA star has predicted what round he will deliver the knockout.

There is clearly no love lost between the two as there has been a lot of beef across social media, and also in person when the two met face-to-face for the first time.

The fact that there does seem to be a bit of hate between the two makes the fight a lot more interesting for fans and builds the expectation.

With it still a few months away, there has been a lot of news and updates, and we have all these updates in one place so you can know what is happening in the build-up.

Tyron Woodley Makes Knockout Prediction

The five-time UFC champion is clearly ready for his fight and has been talking to the media, specifically the Believe You Me Podcast via DAZN, about the fight.

Woodley was discussing his upcoming fight against YouTuber Jake Paul and went into detail about how he believes he will win the fight and which round he would knock him out in.

Coming across in a confident manner, Woodley said: “I think three (rounds). First round sounds cocky. I’ve got to set a couple traps, so I may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he responds to, and I think in the third round I should be able to clean up the deal.”

Despite Woodley being a UFC fighter entering the boxing ring, he clearly feels he is up for the challenge against the YouTuber who is yet to face an actual boxer.

Woodley’s confidence does make a lot of sense, especially since boxing legend Floyd Mayweather said he would help Woodley with training.

Woodley also went on to talk about Logan Paul, who has also entered the boxing world and hinted he could take him on inside the ring. He said: “I really don’t have smoke with his brother Logan, but after he sees what I do to his brother, he might want to get the hands too.”

Hopefully this confidence from Woodley isn’t cockiness, as Paul definitely poses a threat and it should be an exciting spectacle between the two.

