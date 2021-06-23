W Series: What to expect from the opening race at Red Bull Ring in Austria

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The start of the 2021 W Series campaign is just days away as we countdown to Saturday's opener in Austria.

This year's drivers will take to the Red Bull Ring to kick off the long-awaited return of the elite women's single-seater tournament after enjoying their test event in Anglesey last month.

The 2021 racing calendar comes in support of the Formula 1 season, following the announcement of a partnership between the two series earlier this year.

Considering this is just the second season of the W Series, there's a lot of buzz surrounding its return. The 18 drivers will take to the grid to fight for the title as reigning champion Jamie Chadwick attempts to retain her crown.

What to expect from W Series opener

The first two races of the 2021 season will take place in Spielburg, Austria before the series heads to Silverstone. A lot can be expected from the opening race and early results could prove crucial for those pushing for the title.

"Obviously it's going to be a tough year," Chadwick recently told GiveMeSport Women. "Anything can happen but I think I've been working really hard. I know what areas I need to work on to be much stronger than in 2019 and I'm confident that I can use that to the best of my abilities to hopefully have a strong year this year."

As the reigning champion, a podium finish from Chadwick can be expected in Austria, but there's plenty of opportunity for others to cause an upset.

Marta García, who finished fourth in 2019's standings and is one of the youngest drivers on the roster, is confident she can dominate the track and come out on top this season.

"I think I’ve got what it takes – I will try to do my best and fight for the championship," the 20-year-old admitted to GiveMeSport Women. "I’ve been training and physically preparing myself over the last year when we weren’t racing. I feel strong and I feel like my mindset is there. I just have to put everything together and try to do the best I can do."

Along with the exciting racing calendar and world-class drivers, the W Series will welcome a new star-studded commentary panel for the 2021 season.

Anna Woolhouse and Lee McKenzie will be the main presenters of the campaign, with David Coulthard and Billy Monger making up the co-commentary team.

The first race of the season will get underway on Saturday June 26th and live coverage will be shown on Channel 4 for all UK viewers.

