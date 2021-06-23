Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton to settle who is the quickest driver once and for all – by swapping cars.

Verstappen, 23, was responding to comments from Mercedes driver Hamilton that Red Bull now have the quickest car on the grid.

Hamilton first stated this at the Azerbaijan race and doubled down on this opinion at last weekend’s race in France.

The Dutch driver responded by saying he would be 0.2 seconds quicker in the same machinery.

Speaking to Crash.net, as per RN365, Verstappen said: “He keeps saying the Red Bull is faster than his car. I’m happy to swap and we’ll see the difference.

“It’s just a bit of talk from both sides, which is fine. You have to believe in your own capabilities and I do believe I’m the fastest, but he also believes he’s the fastest."

The Red Bull driver currently leads Hamilton by 12 points in the championship, with seven-time World Champion Hamilton unusually on the back foot and with no victory in the last three races.

This season marks the first time Verstappen has led the Drivers’ Championship, with Red Bull’s performance clearly having taken a step forward from recent years – not that Verstappen dwells on this.

“To be honest, I don’t think about it too much. People keep telling me that I am in the lead, and I know that I am, but when I’m at home I’m not thinking about that.

“I just want to go to the next race and try to win again. I know that’s not always possible, but of course we try as a team every single weekend to get the best out of it,” he said.

With Sergio Perez on board, they finally look to have a second driver able to battle at the sharp end of the grid with the Mercedes.

In Baku, the Mexican became the first Red Bull driver other than Verstappen to win a race since Daniel Ricciardo took victory at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix.

