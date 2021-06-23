CrossfireX: How to Pre-Order

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans of first-person shooters are getting excited for the release of CrossfireX this year.

Smilegate Entertainment's creation has been an overwhelming success on the PC, especially in parts of Asia, where plenty of comparisons have been made with other famous titles.

Remedy Entertainment, the gaming developers that brought us Max Payne and Control, are also working on the single-player aspect of CrossfireX and have said that inspiration has been drawn from Metal Gear and Resident Evil to create the storyline (via USG).

Because of this, there are plenty of elements in place that could provide a nostalgic throwback for players that end up purchasing this game.

After what we saw from PC, Smilegate have made the decision to release exclusive versions for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, with PlayStation gamers missing out on this title.

An open beta was successfully carried out between 25th and 28th June 2020 which was then followed by a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic - effectively putting the project back by 12 months.

That being said, the anticipation levels have not dropped during this time as gamers are keen to get their hands on this adapted first-person shooter.

How to Pre-Order CrossfireX

So you may be thinking about where you can reserve your copy of CrossfireX to avoid missing out.

With the release date still not yet known, pre-orders are still up in the air and have not yet begun at this stage.

Nevertheless, stick with us and we will provide more information as it becomes available to us in due course.

