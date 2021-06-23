Everton transfers news: Premier League rivals 'interested in key Toffees star'

Arsenal are monitoring Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as reported by The Telegraph.

What's the latest transfer news on Calvert-Lewin?

The Gunners want to bolster their attacking options in the current transfer window, and the club are reportedly keeping their eye on the 24-year old striker as a potential target.

However, it is claimed that they must first offload some of their current players before they can consider making a move for Calvert-Lewin.

Is Calvert-Lewin attracting interest from other clubs?

It was reported over the weekend that Spanish giants Real Madrid are also interested in signing Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The club recently tempted Carlo Ancelotti away from Goodison Park for a second spell in charge of Los Blancos, and the Italian coach wants Calvert-Lewin to join him in La Liga next season.

What's been said about Calvert-Lewin?

Calvert-Lewin made an electric start to the 2020/21 season, scoring seven goals in his first five league games, including a hat-trick against West Brom.

This led to him receiving his first England cap in October, and he had already notched 14 goals across all competitions by the turn of the year.

Speaking in December, Everton's assistant manager at the time, Davide Ancelotti, heaped praise on Calvert-Lewin and the progress that he had made on Merseyside.

He said to talkSPORT: “He is a special player. He has fantastic abilities.

“Game-by-game you can see his improvement and how he is able to make the difference in this league. It’s not easy to make the difference.

“Especially from a physical point of view, it’s difficult to see a player in this league that is better than the others because the level is really high.

“But Dominic is able to impress from this point of view.”

1 of 15 Who did Everton beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign? Liverpool Leeds United Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Should Brands try to keep Calvert-Lewin at Everton?

Everton cannot afford to lose Calvert-Lewin this summer - that's crystal clear.

The club's director of football Marcel Brands may be tempted to cash in on the 6 foot 2 attacker given Everton's financial difficulties at the moment. However, that would not be the smart thing to do at all.

In netting 16 league goals this term, Calvert-Lewin was Everton's top scorer by some distance - no other player in the squad found the net more than seven times.

These numbers highlight how he is the focal point of Everton's attack and if he were to leave it is not easy to see where the side's goals would come from next year.

Brands may have to let players go to balance the books in the coming months, but he should not even consider allowing Calvert-Lewin to move on if he wants to see Everton challenging for a European spot moving forwards.

News Now - Sport News