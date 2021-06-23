Everton transfer news: Euro 2020 standout star is 'on the radar' at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven full-back Denzel Dumfries this summer, as reported by Voetbal International via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news on Dumfries?

The defender is currently being tracked by Inter and AC Milan, while Bayern Munich are also keen on the 25-year-old.

Everton could have their work cut out in trying to sign Dumfries given the potential competition they face for his signature, and it's been claimed that they will need to sell some players first before they can put a bid in for him.

What is Dumfries' pedigree?

Dumfries has had a remarkable rise considering he was playing non-league football for little-known Dutch side Barendrecht just eight years ago.

He has since worked his way up the ranks after getting a move to Sparta Rotterdam in 2015. He remained there for two years before being picked up by Heerenveen.

A single season was all it took for him to sufficiently impress one of the biggest clubs in the country. Having notched eight assists in his maiden campaign at Heerenveen, PSV came calling, and he has stayed with the Dutch giants ever since.

Dumfries made his international debut under Ronald Koeman in 2018, and he is now an established member of the national team competing at this summer's Euros.

How has Dumfries performed at the Euros so far?

Operating as a right wing-back in a 3-5-2 system, Dumfries has been in sizzling form for the Netherlands so far at the Euros.

In the side's opening game of the tournament, he scored the winning goal with a late header in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ukraine.

He backed that up with another excellent display in his next game as he got on the scoresheet again, this time in a 2-0 win against Austria. His exploits earned him a WhoScored match rating of 7.9 - no player on the pitch received a higher mark.

To cap off the group stages, Dumfries helped his team keep a clean sheet as they eased past North Macedonia 3-0 to maintain their 100% record in the tournament.

Would Dumfries be a good signing for Everton?

Carlo Ancelotti largely deployed a back four this season, a system that Dumfries is used to playing in at PSV. However, he did also switch to a back three at times, and if the club's next manager is open to sticking with this then it could really suit the Dutch star.

Having risen from non-league football to playing at the highest level in recent years, it is fair to say that Dumfries has probably seen it all, and would be able to play as a right-back or as a wing-back if asked to.

Yet his performances at the Euros have suggested that his game is tailor-made for playing in the latter position. His energy from out wide has been a major asset for Frank de Boer's men, and his ability to time his runs into the box at the right moment has been a standout feature of his performances.

If he were given the opportunity to play as a wing-back for Everton, then he could flourish at Goodison Park next year, becoming a key attacking threat for the team down the right flank.

