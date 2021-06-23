Battlefield 2042: Leaker reveals at least seven more trailers impending

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 could be releasing more content in the lead up to its expected release before the end of the year, leakers have revealed.

The mass warfare game will be taking a giant leap into the future, 21 years to be exact, to provide the experience of using futuristic weaponry and gadgets in different war-torn environments.

As we saw in the official world reveal trailer from EA, robotic dogs were spotted prancing around the battlegrounds but their benefits are not yet known at this stage.

While there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Battlefield 2042, we are still several months away until the game is launched so speculation is rife regarding what can be expected from now until then.

However, it appears that a familiar face has stepped up to the plate once more and provided information in relation to what some Battlefield fans are dying to find out.

Seven more trailers for Battlefield 2042?

Well, it appears that we are going to be receiving quite a bit more content yet before launch day.

That is according to the notorious Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who has regularly been on the money as far as updates have been concerned.

He said on Twitter that there will be "at least seven" more trailers, which means that there could be a raft of features that we are currently unaware about, or the director's insights could be included to explain more about the game with further gameplay footage.

There has been plenty of exciting content unveiled so far from EA and it looks like there is lots more to look forward to in the coming months.

Battlefield 2042 is expected to be released before the end of 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

