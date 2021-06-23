Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor admits his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world has not yet sunk in less than a month after he became the undisputed super-lightweight champion by defeating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision.

The undefeated Scotsman surpassed Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as the first British boxer to win more than three major world titles in a division in Las Vegas last month before taking his victory parade on to the bustling streets of Sin City and trying out superbikes at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife.

Becoming one of boxing's biggest stars obviously comes with a substantial list of perks, but it isn't an experience that Taylor is wholly comfortable with.

“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks and it’s still not sunk in yet," Taylor told reporters at a press conference in London. "I’ve not even managed to sit down and properly reflect yet, but when I do get chance I take a moment here and there to think about how I’ve done it.

“I’ve trained my whole life for this and the hard work and sacrifice has paid off. I need to thank MTK Global too as they have taken the worries and stresses away from me and it’s allowed me to purely focus on the boxing.

“They say that a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I’ve never been so happy, and that is telling with the results you see in the ring and in the gym."

Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs), 30, of Prestonpans, Scotland, was in London on Tuesday to attend the launch of the new flagship Sports Direct store on Oxford Street.

He also paid tribute to his sponsors Everlast and his partner Danielle Murphy for their unwavering loyalty and support as he admitted it hasn't always been easy.

He added: “I’ve now got Everlast backing me too as well which is great, as they’re the biggest brand in boxing. Muhammad Ali used Everlast back in the day, so it’s good to have them backing me and supporting my journey, and I’m excited for what will happen moving forward.

“I need to thank my partner Danielle as well. Sometimes you feel like you’re doing this sport on your own, and in the early stages when you’re down and haven’t got much money, it’s good to have someone there who tells you to keep the faith, so she’s been really good for me."

Taylor also expressed interest in a potential super-fight with pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford but will most likely face WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall in an all-British domestic dust-up.

He continued: “There are some big fights out there for me now. I would love the Terence Crawford fight, and I do think that is a winnable fight for me. I have to deal with the mandatories too and I would like to honour the fight with Jack Catterall if we can.

“I’m seeing Ken Buchanan on Saturday as well which will be brilliant. I’ve not seen him for over a year, so I’m really looking forward to having a good chat and catching up.”

