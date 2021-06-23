Metroid Dread: Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage Emerges

Metroid Dread is coming out on the Nintendo Switch and we have all the latest gameplay footage for you to see.

Main character Samus has been involved ever since the Metroid franchise started all the way back in August 1986.

It grew in popularity and Samus then started to become a prominent character in the Super Smash Bros games. He appeared in the most recent game, Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

In the latest game, Metroid Dread, you continue as Samus on the planet ZDR and look to overcome yet another new enemy.

Metroid Dread: Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage

For the first time since the announcement of the game, gaming fans were treated to footage of Metroid Dread and it demonstrated plentiful content to get excited about.

The footage was unveiled in Nintendo’s section of the E3 Event and was so long that it was split into two parts.

We got commentary from some presenters which also gave us a lot of detail and information about what is in store for players, and what the levels and missions will look like.

This footage will be good to see but no doubt Metroid fans will be able to see a lot more as the game is not being released until later this year.

No doubt many will be disappointed that they have to wait this long and the gameplay footage will make expectations rise.

The highly anticipated game will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and this is good news for Nintendo as many will want to play it, and it could possibly be a game that comes out around a similar time for the upcoming console the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is being rumoured by many.

Metroid Dread promises to be a good game, and we will provide you with more gameplay footage the moment it gets released.

