Tokyo 2020: Team GB boxers discuss their journeys ahead of summer Olympics

With a month to go until the Tokyo Olympics, athletes are making their final preparations before they fly out to Japan to represent their nations.

For Team GB, their boxing squad will be looking to build on the two medals they won at the Rio Games in 2016. The Brits won just one gold in Brazil through Nicola Adams, who rounded off her Olympic career by becoming the Olympic women's flyweight champion.

This year, five women will be travelling to Tokyo in search of a medal haul. Charley Davison, Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, Rosie Eccles and the youngest of the group Caroline Dubois will sport the red, white and blue of Great Britain next month.

Ahead of their flight out to Japan, GiveMeSport Women spoke with Davison, Price and Dubois about their Olympic journey.

Charley Davison

Former ational women's champion Davison returned to the ring after a seven-year break from boxing. She came away from the sport when she was just 19-years-old to start a family – she now returns as a mother and will be flying the flag for all mothers balancing parenthood and sport.

"I thought after having the children I wasn't going to come back [to boxing]," she said. "I went down to the gym just to shift some of the baby weight and I got the training bug again. My coach saw me training hard and he said 'you've still got it.'

"I didn't expect to get this far or to even come back to boxing but I'm glad I did and I gave it my last push. I wouldn't have been here otherwise."

Davison secured her spot at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month in Paris with a win over third-seed Polish boxer Sandra Drabik. She will compete at her first ever Games after giving birth to her third child.

"It's not just for me, it's for them [the children] as well," Davison continued. "This could change my life as well as theirs."

I want to prove to people that you can do anything after having children, you are capable of doing it.

Caroline Dubois

At just 20 years of age, Dubois is among the youngest athletes to be part of the Team GB roster this year. After breaking through as a teenager, all eyes will be on the youngster not just as Daniel Dubois' sister, but as Caroline the Olympic boxer.

The Enfield-born fighter clinched her qualification at the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris with a win over Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli.

"I felt really relieved," Dubois reflected. "I was excited, you know, it's been a long time coming – not even just from last year, from since I was a little girl. I watched the London 2012 Olympics and I said to myself, I want to go to the Olympics, and I'm here now."

Dubois has gone from pretending to be a boy as a child in order to box, to representing her nation on the biggest stage in the world.

Her junior achievements have paved the way for her Olympic debut. The 20-year-old became England's first ever World Youth Champion back in 2018 and won gold in the Youth Olympics that same year.

She has a total of eight junior titles and has won 35 of her 37 fights to date.

When asked how confident she felt on winning a medal this summer, Dubois didnt hesitate with her reply.

"I'm very confident. I believe in my abilities and I believe that if I get in the ring, believe in myself and perform at the best of my abilities then I believe that [I can win a medal]."

Lauren Price

Welsh boxer Price admitted she feels "a million dollars" after being kitted out in her official Team GB colours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old will take to the ring to represent her nation, but Price has many strings to her bow aside from boxing.

Prior to her boxing career, Price played football for Cardiff City, with whom she won the Welsh Premier Women's Football League in 2013 and scooped the Player of the Year accolade for her efforts. However, the following year, she stepped away from football completely to focus on boxing ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

To give up being a Welsh senior international is a huge decision to make, but Price always knew she had something special to give when it came to putting on a pair of gloves.

"The turning point for me was the Commonwealth Games," she said. "I thought 'I'm not too bad at this' and I wanted to get into Team GB as an amateur."

Following the Rio Olympics, Price officially joined Team GB Boxing and she will now go on to live her dream at this year's Games.

Price will join her fellow boxers on the plane to Tokyo next month, ready for when the long-awaited event kicks off on July 24th.

