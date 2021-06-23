Breaking news: Robert Lewandowski is actually human.

Lewandowski vs Sweden

As remarkable as it might sound, the Bayern Munich striker produced a bewildering double miss during Poland's final group game in Euro 2020 against Sweden on Wednesday night.

Even without the context of the miss, it's hard to imagine Lewandowski ever fluffing his lines on the back of a season where he surpassed Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goalscoring record.

But here we are. Even the best of the best are human because Lewandowski jumped on a brief trend of Group E misses after Alvaro Morata saw his penalty saved during the reverse fixture.

Lewandowski's FIFA 21-like miss

However, there's no denying that the Poland star's miscue was all the more bewildering, hitting the bar twice in the space of just two seconds with the subsequent misfire proving the worst of the pair.

Having watched his header from a corner rattle against the woodwork, Lewandowski appeared to have the goal at his mercy, but inexplicably tickled the crossbar again with a poor follow-up effort.

It really does remind you of all those viral FIFA 21 videos where players unluckily hit the woodwork in quick succession, so be sure to check out Lewandowski breaking character down below:

Oh, Robert, what went wrong?

Errors aplenty in Group E

The more images you see of Lewandowski lining up his second header with the goal at his mercy, the more bewildering it seems that somebody of his ilk managed to inexplicably miss the target.

But Lewandowski could at least console himself with the fact he wasn't the only player to drop an uncharacteristic error in Group E and no, we're not talking about Morata's spot kick again.

Rather, Spain eventually took the lead after their umpteenth penalty miss with Martin Dubravka scoring one of the most calamitous own goals we've ever seen by palming the ball into his own net.

It just wouldn't be an international tournament without thrills and spills in the group stages, but even we didn't foresee so much madness and carnage as the final games resolve themselves.

Clearly the 'E' in Group E stands for errors.

