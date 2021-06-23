Spain went into their final group match against Slovakia needing a result.

Two draws from their opening two matches against Sweden and Poland left Luis Enrique’s side really up against it.

In Sevilla against Slovakia, the Spaniards were expected to win but they certainly didn’t have it all their own way in the opening half an hour.

They couldn’t even take advantage of VAR awarding them a penalty when Koke went down in the box.

The hapless Alvaro Morata stepped up and he did his best Alvaro Morata impression as he saw his spot-kick saved by Martin Dubravka.

However, 17 minutes later, Dubravka performed the ultimate hero to villain act.

Pablo Sarabia had an effort from outside of the penalty area which smashed against the crossbar. The ball flew high into the air and Dubravka attempted to push it over his goal for a corner kick.

However, he only proceeded to push the ball into his own net in a truly calamitous mistake.

What was he thinking!?

Things didn't get much better for the Newcastle goalkeeper before half-time.

He was unconvincing once again as he allowed Aymeric Laporte to head in from Gerard Moreno's brilliant cross to make it 2-0.

Defeat for Slovakia would almost certainly eliminate them from Euro 2020 - even if they did finish third in the group.

But it wasn't the only clanger in Group E.

In the Poland vs Sweden clash, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski proved he was human with a quite incredible double miss from close range.

The superstar hit the crossbar with a header before proceeding to do exactly the same when the rebound presented itself to him.

The two sides who benefitted from the mistakes - Sweden and Spain now look set to progress to the next round as things stand at half-time.

