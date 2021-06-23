Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls reveal stance on ace's future amid considerable transfer interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a dramatic end to what was a disastrous season for Sheffield Wednesday, manager Darren Moore is now facing the unenviable task of trying to rebuild the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

With the Owls set to play in the third-tier of English football, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to banish the memories of their relegation by making an immediate return to the Championship next year.

If Wednesday are to have any chance of achieving promotion next season, Moore will need to draft in some hidden gems this summer via the free-agent market as he is currently unable to purchase players due to the nature of the club's transfer embargo.

The Owls will also need to convince some of their key players to stay at Hillsborough in order to push forward under the guidance of the 47-year-old.

One of the individuals who has become the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation in recent months is Josh Windass.

After being linked with the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Fulham earlier this year, the attacking midfielder has recently emerged as a key target for Millwall who had a bid believed to be in the region of £400,000 rejected by Wednesday on Monday.

In an update concerning Windass' future, the Owls have now made their stance in relation to a possible transfer clear.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are not willing to sell the 27-year-old this summer as Moore believes that he could play a key role in his plans for the future.

Windass is set to report back for pre-season training later this week and could feature in the club's clash with Celtic on July 7th.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for the club's supporters as Windass was one of the only shining lights in what otherwise was a miserable season for the club.

Whilst the attacking midfielder was unable to prevent the Owls from suffering relegation to League One, he did manage to provide 15 direct goal contributions in 44 Championship appearances.

With Wednesday looking to keep Windass at Hillsborough this summer, they could potentially emerge as contenders for promotion next season if they can continue to fend off interest from elsewhere for the former Accrington Stanley man.

By building a team around Windass in the coming months, Moore could guide the Owls to a barnstorming start to the 2021/22 campaign in the third-tier.

