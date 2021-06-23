Sheffield United transfer news: Blades reveal clear stance on 20-year-old's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to bring the feel good factor back to Bramall Lane later this year by guiding his side to a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst the Serbian has yet to make any additions to his squad, it is surely only a matter of time before he brings in some fresh faces.

Having previously led Fulham and Watford to promotion to the Premier League, Jokanovic knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship and thus will fancy his chances of achieving a great of success in this division next season.

However, in order to have the best chance of sealing an immediate return to the top-flight, the Blades will need to keep some of their key players at the club this summer.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move away from United is Jayden Bogle.

A report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (21/06, 16:02) revealed that Norwich City were looking into the possibility of signing the full-back from the Blades as a potential replacement for Max Aarons who is currently the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation.

After making the switch to Sheffield last year following a fruitful stint at Derby County, Bogle featured sporadically for the club in the top-flight as he was limited to 12 league starts.

Despite his lack of game-time, the 20-year-old still managed to illustrate some real signs of promise by averaging WhoScored match ratings of 7.13 and 7.54 in the club's victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion.

In a fresh update concerning Bogle's future, it has now been revealed that the Blades are set to take a clear stance in relation to any potential transfer.

According to The Star, United are unwilling to sell the defender this summer and are likely to ignore an approach from Norwich if they do indeed decide to up their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is a wise decision by the Blades as there is every chance that Bogle will thrive in the Championship next season due to his previous escapades in this division.

During the 2018/19 campaign, the full-back managed to provide 12 direct goal contributions in 43 league appearances as he helped Derby reach the play-off final.

Having averaged WhoScored match ratings of 6.75 and 6.92 in the two most recent seasons that he has played at this level, Bogle will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Providing that Jokanovic is able to draft in a number of players who know exactly what it takes to achieve success in the second-tier, there is no reason why he cannot guide the club to promotion next year with Bogle in his side.

