Daily Digest: Victoria Azarenka through to Bad Homburg quarter-finals

In today’s news: Victoria Azarenka remains on course for a 22nd WTA title, Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies are recalled for India ODIs and Jane Ross becomes the latest player to leave Manchester United.

Victoria Azarenka through to Bad Homburg quarter-finals

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is through to the quarter-finals of the Bad Homburg Open with a hard-fought victory over France’s Alizé Cornet.

The Belarussian saved four match points and took the deciding tie break 9-7 to win 6-4 3-6 7-6 and set up a clash with Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Azarenka is aiming to claim her 22nd WTA title but has won just one singles event since April 2016.

The 31-year-old is also searching for her first career title on grass ahead of Wimbledon next week.

Jane Ross to leave Manchester United at end of June

Manchester United striker Jane Ross will leave the club upon the end of her contract at the end of this month.

The Scottish international scored seven goals in 34 appearances for the club and follows fellow forward Jess Sigsworth in leaving the Red Devils.

United are still without a manager at the moment, after Casey Stoney left at the end of last season.

USA announces women’s football squad for Olympics

Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath will be part of their fourth Olympic Games, having been named in Vlatko Andonevski’s 18-person squad for Tokyo.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelly O’Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn have been called up for a third Games, while the likes of Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Sam Mewis, Kristie Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Adrianna French are all first time Olympians.

Kristie Mewis is the only member of the squad who wasn’t part of the USA’s World Cup victory in 2019 as Andonevski’s side bid to become the first team to win the Olympics following a World Cup title.

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lose at Eastbourne International

British stars Heather Watson and Harriet Dart have both lost their first-round matches at Eastbourne International.

Watson was 4-1 up in the deciding set against Iga Świątek but eventually lost 3-6 7-6 5-7.

Dart was also involved in a three-set affair but lost to Elena Rybakina 2-6 7-6 4-6.

Both players will compete at Wimbledon next week alongside fellow Brits Johanna Konta, Jodie Burrage, Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu and Samantha Murray Sharan.

Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies named in England ODI squad

England have recalled Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies for their ODI series against India, which starts in Bristol on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Glenn and seamer Davies were both left out of England’s Test team last week, but have been brought back into the fold with the two sides locked at two points apiece in the multi-format series.

Sophia Dunkerly is also named in the 16-person squad, having recently become the first black woman to play a Test for England.

There is no place, however, for the experienced Danni Wyatt or Georgia Elwiss.

