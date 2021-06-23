Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Reds reignite their interest in 26-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest's lack of creativity last season played a key role in their failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

Despite being able to call upon the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor who have both excelled at this level during their respective careers, the Reds struggled in-front of goal as they only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 league games.

Whilst manager Chris Hughton has yet to bolster his squad this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he looks to resolve this aforementioned issue by drafting in a number of fresh faces between now and August.

Whereas the Reds could be tempted to spend a considerable amount of money on players this summer, they may also find it beneficial to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

One of the players who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer is Emiliano Marcondes.

Despite making 40 appearances in all competitions for Brentford during the previous campaign, the 26-year-old will leave the club later this month after they opted against handing him a new deal.

Previously linked with a move to Forest in December, Marcondes has once again emerged as a potential target for the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are reportedly interested in signing the attacking midfielder who is also attracting interest from fellow Championship side Barnsley.

Although it is understood that Marcondes has been offered the chance to move to Germany and France by unnamed clubs in these respective countries, he is seemingly keen to prolong his stay in English football.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Forest if they can convince Marcondes to move to the City Ground.

Whilst the attacking midfielder's lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him only being able to provide six direct goal contributions in all competitions, he did manage to illustrate that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level by producing a stunning display in the Championship play-off final last month.

Marcondes helped Brentford seal promotion by netting a goal in his side's 2-0 victory over Swansea City as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.34.

Considering that Hughton needs to bolster his attacking options this summer, a move for Marcondes could prove to be somewhat of a masterstroke as the former FC Nordsjaelland man may end up thriving under his guidance.

In order to avoid missing out on the attacking midfielder's signature, Forest must act quickly if they are indeed lining up a swoop for him as he is currently attracting a great deal of interest.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News