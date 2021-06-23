Tottenham back in for transfer target who they were 'making calls about daily' in 2020

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have revived their transfer interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, but they could face competition from other Premier League clubs.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Max Aarons?

Sky Sports claim that Spurs have renewed their interest in Norwich full-back Aarons this summer and the north London side join Everton and Manchester United in eyeing the 21-year-old.

The report suggests that Aarons is valued by the Canaries at a fee in the region of £30m, however the newly promoted club are eager to retain his services. The 5 foot 10 defender reportedly has three years remaining on his contract at Norwich and they are keen to agree new terms with him.

Have Tottenham been interested in Aarons previously?

According to reports from Football Insider in January 2020, Tottenham had made Aarons one of their leading targets at right-back last year.

The report claimed that Spurs were making calls to the full-back’s camp every day to try and convince him to leave Norwich for Tottenham, however a move never materialised.

How does Aarons compare to Tottenham’s right-backs?

Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty were rotated throughout the 2020/21 Premier League campaign for Spurs and neither managed to cement their place as first choice on a consistent basis. The pair made 19 and 13 starts respectively for Tottenham in the league this term.

Meanwhile, Aarons was a key component in Norwich’s Championship winning season, as the full-back was named in the PFA Team of the Season.

According to WhoScored, Aarons had a superior attacking output to Spurs’ right backs as he boasted 1.4 key passes per league game; Tottenham’s Aurier and Doherty achieved just 0.9 and 0.6 respectively.

The Norwich defender was also dribbled past just 0.3 times per outing in the Championship this season. In comparison, Aurier and Doherty were bypassed 1.3 and 1.2 times respectively per game in the Premier League this term.

Who else could Tottenham target at right-back this summer?

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are also interested in former Chelsea right-back Tariq Lamptey, however Brighton and Hove Albion are demanding a fee of up to £50m for the 20-year-old.

Lamptey was impressive for the Seagulls at the start of the Premier League campaign, despite being limited to just 11 appearances this term. According to WhoScored, the defender made 1.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per league game.

Unfortunately injuries hampered his progress this season, as according to Transfermarkt, he was unavailable for 30 games which equates to a staggering 201 days on the sidelines.

The Brighton man would be a risky signing for Spurs due to his injury troubles and at such a hefty price, they might be better off pursuing Aarons this summer.

