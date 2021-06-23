Celtic latest news: Club expect transfer bid for 'part of the problem'

Celtic expect a bid from Newcastle United for defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Norwegian defender has been linked with a move to St James' Park as he comes towards the final year of his contract with the Glasgow giants.

Indeed, the 23-year-old's agents are believed to have been aware of the club's interest for months after the Premier League side scouted him extensively.

No offer has yet been made and there is thought to be interest from Norwich City and Bayer Leverkusen.

How much could Ajer cost to sign?

In March, The Daily Mail claimed Newcastle were preparing to launch an £8m offer in an attempt to tempt Celtic into selling.

Those at Parkhead are believed to value him higher but, given he will be free to talk to foreign teams in around six months, they aren't exactly in a strong position.

Back in May, GIVEMESPORT brought you news that the club's hopes for a bidding war were fading. Former manager Brendan Rodgers had considered a move to bring Ajer down to Leicester City but has since ended his interest and, currently, there are no offers on the table despite the interest.

Would he be a big miss?

Almost certainly.

Granted, Celtic didn't enjoy a vintage season but Ajer has formed a major part of their success over the years, winning three league titles during his time there.

A regular in their successful sides under Rodgers and then briefly Neil Lennon, the fact that key players such as Scott Brown and potentially Odsonne Edouard won't be at the club next season would only make him a bigger loss.

Indeed, with a new manager in tow, relying on Ajer would surely have been helpful considering his previous exploits in the Scottish Premiership.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking to Football Insider in May, pundit Noel Whelan claimed he thought Celtic should have sold the player last summer.

“He should have played his last game before the start of the season.

“When a player comes out and tells you he wants to leave the football club. I’m sorry, you’ve got to go straight away.

“This is part of the problem. They have kept so many players who don’t want to be there.

“If they don’t want to be there, you should get shot of them straight away."

