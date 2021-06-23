Transfer News: Wolves eye summer deal for "top, top player"

Wolves are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan deal, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gilmour?

Gilmour only turned 20 earlier this month, but he has already caught the eye at Molineux, with Wolves wanting to take him on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

It seems that they could get their way, as Chelsea are reportedly happy to allow the youngster to leave Stamford Bridge temporarily so that he can continue to develop his skill set.

What were Gilmour's stats in 2020/21?

This season was a difficult one for Gilmour as he spent the first few months on the sidelines with a knee injury. In the end, he was restricted to just five top-flight appearances, with only three of them coming under Thomas Tuchel, who instead preferred to play the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the middle of the park.

He did feature in two Champions League matches, including playing a full game against Krasnodar in December in the group stages. Gilmour was an unused substitute for the final last month, as Chelsea edged past Manchester City to lift their second European Cup.

Is Gilmour a master at winning MOTM awards?

He certainly is.

Despite his lack of game time this season, Gilmour was thrown into Scotland's starting line-up for his European Championship debut in their crunch clash with England on Friday night, and he did not disappoint.

As per WhoScored, Gilmour made more passes than any of his teammates, recording a pass success rate of 90.9% along the way as he picked up the Man of the Match award following the 0-0 draw at Wembley.

He was also given this award after his Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup debuts, showing that he is adept at making a positive first impression, no matter the competition.

His latest display against England drew praise from his former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who took to Instagram to label Gilmour a "top, top player" after the game, as quoted by The Mirror.

Would Gilmour be a good signing for Wolves?

Wolves are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Ruben Neves this summer, and if he does depart the club, they could be left short on numbers in central midfield. However, by bringing in Gilmour, they would be immediately filling the void left behind by the Portuguese international.

Gilmour may lack first-team experience, but when he has been handed opportunities he has grabbed them with both hands. In fact, he has often been the best player on the pitch.

Some may have wondered if the occasion might have been too much for him when he faced England last week in a major tournament, but he showed that he was completely unfazed, taking control of the midfield and hardly misplacing a pass all night.

This indicates that he is an unflappable character who will only get better the more he plays, and lining up alongside the experienced Joao Moutinho next year could be perfect for his development, which may allow Wolves to gain a foothold in games more often moving forwards rather than simply relying on catching teams on the counter-attack.

