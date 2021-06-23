Leeds United transfer news: Talks opened with Celtic as recruitment drive continues

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have opened talks over a potential deal to sign Celtic's Leo Hjelde, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report claims Leeds are in negotiations with the Scottish giants as they attempt to bring the highly-rated defender to Elland Road this summer, having tracked the player during his loan spell with Ross County.

The Norwegian defender's future in Glasgow is in major doubt and Leeds are thought to believe he can be tempted across the border with the promise of a long-term contract.

Who is Leo Hjedle?

A 6ft 2inch central defender, Hjedle is the son of former Nottingham Forest star, Jon Olav Hjelde.

Generally operating on the left-hand side of the defence, Celtic's official website claimed he had impressed former manager Neil Lennon after moving from Rosenborg in 2019, training with the first-team on occasions.

During his spell out on loan with Ross County, manager John Hughes even compared Hjedle to Virgil van Dijk.

“One hundred percent, Leo is going to be the next Van Dijk," he said (via The Daily Record).

“Trust me on that."

Could he play next season?

Marcelo Bielsa has trusted younger players at Leeds but, at 17, it does seem unlikely that Hjelde would be brought in as a genuine option for the first-team at this stage.

After all, he's only made 12 appearances in the senior game and will surely require a bedding-in process as he looks to get up to speed with the Argentine's methods.

Still, perhaps some run-outs in cup competition could help aid his development.

Who else could Leeds sign this summer?

The same publication recently suggested Leeds were closing in on a deal for Birmingham City's young forward, Amari Miller.

With that in mind, youth recruitment does look to be a priority for the club as they appear to be looking to build something substantial after finally returning to the Premier League.

Earlier this month, they also claimed Leeds had agreed terms with Darryl Ombang of Bradford City as planning for the next era begins in earnest.

What have young players said about working with Bielsa?

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds academy graduate Oliver Casey talked about how the Argentine coaches his young players.

“It was a bit crazy at times, but it definitely made me a better player and a better person as well if I’m being honest," he said.

“It takes a lot of getting used to at the start, but once you get used to it, it helps you massively."

