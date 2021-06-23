Rangers transfer news: Steven Gerrard chases star recently praised by Diego Simeone

Rangers are eager to bring River Plate striker Rafa Santos Borre to the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The 25-year-old's contract in Buenos Aries is due to expire shortly and would represent quite the coup for the Scottish champions.

The Colombian marksman is a teammate of Ibrox star Alfredo Morelos' with the national team and was brought over to Europe by La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid for a brief stint between 2015 and 2017, though he didn't make a first-team appearance.

Still, although Rangers are reportedly in the hunt, they could be joined by a number of clubs considering the forward's contract status.

How many goals has Santos Borre scored?

Across 18 starts in the Superliga during the 2020/21 campaign, Santos Borre scored twelve times and registered one assist, while also bagging nine goals in 14 cup appearances.

Prior to that, the most he'd ever scored in a league season was his six during the 2017/18 season, so would appear to have had his breakout year at a crucial time. Soon-to-be out of contract, he'll surely have other suitors.

Interestingly, he also averaged 1.3 key passes per game (via WhoScored), more than any of Rangers' out-and-out strikers.

What about Morelos?

GIVEMESPORT were told back in March that, despite the club's famous 55th league title win, Morelos could still depart.

While he has previously been linked with moves to the Premier League, a transfer into continental Europe remains more likely at this stage of his career amid links with a move to Porto.

What other strikers have Rangers been linked with?

GMS also understands that Britt Assombalonga had been of interest to Steven Gerrard as he enters the final few days of his contract at Middlesbrough.

Given Morelos' importance to the cause (averaging the highest number of shots per game in the squad), it's unclear as to whether or not Rangers would be looking to replace him with either one or two strikers.

What has Diego Simeone said about Santos Borre?

In May, Atletico boss Diego Simeone praised the striker's development since leaving the Spanish capital.

"He is breaking it there in River, I am happy for him," he said to ESPN F360 (via Archy Sport).

"He came very young (to Atlético de Madrid) and the truth is that his growth has been tremendous, phenomenal, and I hope he has the best ways to continue traveling because he is doing very well, “said the coach."

