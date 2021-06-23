Portugal vs France was the perfect match to round off the Euro 2020 group stage matches.

France were already through to the last-16 but knew a win would cement top spot in Group F. As for Portugal, they sat in third and a point would have been good enough for qualification. However, they could also win the group with victory if Germany failed to beat Hungary.

It was a high-pressure occasion between the World champions and the European champions in Budapest.

And it was first blood to Portugal - almost quite literally.

France’s Hugo Lloris was penalised for catching Danilo with a punch giving Ronaldo the perfect opportunity to score his 108th international goal. Of course, he gladly accepted.

It was Ronaldo’s 20th goal in a major international tournament, setting a new record. Meanwhile, he’s just one goal away from Ali Daei’s all-time record. You’d be a fool to bet against him breaking that during this tournament.

However, France got a penalty of their own just before the break - and it was as soft as they come.

Kylian Mbappe went down under Nelson Semedo's nudge and the Spanish referee pointed to the spot.

Karim Benzema stepped up and took it to equalise for France.

But it was so, so soft. Surely that shouldn't have been awarded!?

That's certainly the opinion of many fans on social media anyway:

