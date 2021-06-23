Man United's Jadon Sancho plan could be ruined by £35m Solskjaer signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Ian McGarry, Manchester United are considering including Donny van de Beek in a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, but the Dutchman is keen to stay at Old Trafford.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, Dortmund will allow Sancho to leave the club this summer if they receive an offer of €90m (£77.3m) plus add ons for the winger.

The journalist revealed that United understand Dortmund’s position and are now working on the internal financial structure of the deal.

However, a new twist has seemingly emerged with United looking to include one of their own players in the transfer.

What has Ian McGarry said about Sancho and Donny van de Beek?

McGarry claims that the Red Devils are willing to include van de Beek as part of a trade deal in their attempts to sign Sancho this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said, “It is our information that van de Beek has been mentioned as part of the potential deal to take Jadon Sancho to United.

“It is not something that van de Beek is aware of but something which Borussia Dortmund are considering with regards to the trade and sale of their attacking midfielder.”

Does van de Beek want to leave Old Trafford?

Journalist Duncan Castles suggests that van de Beek wants to stay at Old Trafford and prove that he is capable of excelling in England’s top flight, regardless of the Red Devils’ plans for him.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said, “You now have a situation where Man United are considering including him in the important deals they want to do this summer, if they can get a good valuation from a club like Dortmund.

“They will need to have a buy in from van de Beek for that, and the guidance that I have is that his position this summer is that he wants to stay in England.”

The journalist added, “He wants to stay at Manchester United and he wants to prove that he is capable of not only playing in the Premier League, but excelling in the Premier League. And he wants to do that regardless of what Man United’s plans are for him.”

How often did van de Beek feature for Man United this season?

It would appear that van de Beek failed to impress United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his debut season, as the Dutchman made just four Premier League starts equating to just 515 minutes of action.

Despite scoring on his league debut at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace, he didn’t get a sequence of games to prove his worth at the club after United paid around £35m for the midfielder last summer.

It would make sense for both parties if they were to go their separate ways next season, but if Castles' claims are to be believed then van de Beek will fight for his place at the Manchester outfit rather than agree to being included in the Sancho deal.

