Paul Pogba in a France shirt is a force to be reckoned with.

Pogba thriving for France

Say what you like about his undulating form at Manchester United, but there's no denying that he comes alive for his country and that's especially the case at major international tournaments.

And that couldn't have been more apparent than at Euro 2020 when the World Cup winner opened his account with a midfield masterclass during the 1-0 win over Germany.

However, Pogba hadn't unloaded all his quality in one game because the United maestro leaped into action when France trailed 1-0 during their final clash in the infamous 'Group of Death'.

Pogba's stunning assist for Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo had fired Portugal into the lead with his 108th international goal, but France fired back with a spot-kick of their own by Karim Benzema under controversial circumstances.

But there was nothing controversial about the goal that put France 2-1 up with Benzema once again finding the net. However, let's be honest here, it was all down to the assist from Pogba.

If you don't rate Pogba as one of the best passers in world football then, I'm sorry, we can't be friends because the 28-year-old provided arguably the assist of the tournament to tee up Benzema.

In other words, do yourself a favour and watch the moment where Pogba shaped his pass around the Portuguese midfield and defence down below:

Take a bow, Paul, take a bow.

Pogba's penchant for passing

It's the umpteenth time that the Old Trafford faithful are watching Pogba in the famous blue jersey of his nation and wondering why they don't get to see that more often in the red of United.

And although it's difficult to work out exactly why Pogba thrives for France, there's no denying that when he's given the license to be creative and inventive that the results can be devastating.

Then again, even when Pogba is playing his worst football and has Graeme Souness tearing his hair out, you just know that he's only ever a few seconds away from producing a world-class pass.

Besides, when it comes to plucking a jaw-dropping diagonal ball out of the sky, you needn't look any further than France's creator in chief. His bread and butter is most players' career highlight.

