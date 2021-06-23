Cristiano Ronaldo is now the greatest international goalscorer of all time.

Ronaldo makes history

In the pantheon of remarkable records that the Juventus superstar has amassed in his career, there's good reason to think that matching Ali Daei's legendary tally is the best of the bunch.

Coming into Portugal's final Euro 2020 group game against world champions France, it appeared unlikely that Ronaldo would be able to draw level with the record before the knockout rounds.

Besides, for all the teams that Ronaldo has battered and bruised across his international career, the 36-year-old came into the clash without a single goal against France to his name.

Portugal vs France Highlights | Euro 2020 (Football Terrace)

Portugal vs France

But from the moment that Hungary took a shock lead over Germany courtesy of Ádám Szalai's header, you got the feeling that anything could happen during the final Group F fixtures.

It was an inkling that was nothing short of spot on with the first-half between France and Portugal being defined by two penalties converted by Ronaldo and Karim Benzema respectively.

Portugal won their spot-kick when Hugo Lloris accidentally struck Danilo with an attempted punched clearance and Ronaldo showed no mistake from 12 yards, selling the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Ronaldo equals Ali Daei's world record

And that's exactly the manner through which Ronaldo joined Daei at the top of the footballing throne, benefitting from a handball decision against France to earn himself another spot kick.

It was a pivotal moment for Portugal's hopes of survival in Euro 2020 with the decision coming just a few minutes after Benzema had put 2-1 up by running on to a stunning assist from Paul Pogba.

But did you ever doubt the result? Of course you didn't. Ronaldo. History maker. Legend. Icon. Be sure to check out the moment that the Portuguese penned his name in the record books below:

Nerves of steel.

Ronaldo: The international GOAT

Say what you like about the broader GOAT debate, but there's no denying that Ronaldo is in a league of his own when it comes to the international game - and matching the record just proves it.

It's only a matter of time before Ronaldo makes the title his own with a 110th goal for Portugal and you wouldn't put it past him to plough deeper and deeper into unknown goalscoring territory.

And lest we forget that Ronaldo's penalties against the world champions also solidified his status as Euro 2020's leading goalscorer, potentially teeing him up for a maiden Golden Boot at a tournament.

All that and Ronaldo is 36-years-old. It really is his world and we're just living in it.

