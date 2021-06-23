The best of the Euro 2020 group stages was saved until the end.

Group F contained three nations capable of winning the entire tournament in France, Portugal and Germany. Hungary appeared to simply be making up the numbers.

As we entered the final group matches, it looked as though France, Portugal and Germany would be going through. We just needed to know which order they would progress in - first, second or third.

But the night didn’t quite play out like that.

England fans were sat at home awaiting their last-16 opponents. It would be whichever side finished second in the group.

And at some stage during the 90 minutes, France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary all spent some time in second place.

However, after all the drama it will be Germany who will face England in the last-16 at Wembley.

It was a night of pure drama.

In Munich, Hungary almost upset the odds by beating Germany 2-1.

Adam Szalai gave Hungary an early lead after just 11 minutes.

When Kai Havertz equalised in the 66th-minute, it seemed as though there would be only one winner.

But seconds later, Hungary were ahead again through Andras Schafer. However, with just minutes remaining Leon Goretzka equalised.

Over in Budapest, Portugal and France played out a thriller as two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties cancelled out two Karim Benzema goals - one of which was from the penalty spot - as the two sides drew 2-2.

It meant the Group of Death finished like this:

The knockout stages are now set and the last-16 looks like this:

Saturday 26 June

1: Wales vs Denmark (18:00, Amsterdam)

2: Italy vs Austria (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (18:00, Budapest)

4: Belgium vs Portugal (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: Croatia vs Spain (18:00, Copenhagen)

6: France vs Switzerland (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: England vs Germany (18:00, London)

8: Sweden vs Ukraine (21:00, Glasgow)

