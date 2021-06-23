Tottenham transfer news: The Daniel Levy stance that might be bad news for Harry Kane

Daniel Levy has not been impressed by the public nature of the Harry Kane transfer saga and is more determined than ever not to sell the striker, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

ESPN have claimed that Premier League champions Manchester City are preparing a £100m offer to bring the 27-year-old to the Etihad Stadium this summer after news initially broke in May that Kane wanted to leave.

Just days after Sky Sports published that report, an interview in which the England captain admitted he was looking to speak to Levy about his future was published.

For his part, Levy isn't thought to be pleased about how the situation has played out so publically, further strengthening his desire to retain Kane's services.

Could Kane hand in a transfer request?

Last month, EuroSport revealed that figures close to Kane believed he would be prepared to hand in a formal transfer request, though that hasn't yet happened.

Speaking to the Touchline Talk Podcast in March, journalist Dean Jones revealed that Levy had spoken to Kane before the start of the 2020/21 campaign and urged him to stay at the club for at least one more year.

"Levy's had conversations with Kane in the past [about his future]," he said from the 7:59 mark onwards.

"Certainly ahead of this season, he was like 'go on, give us this season, it's going to be tough for everybody, get us through and we'll see where we're at."

Do Tottenham need to sell Kane?

Not really, no.

Although having a potentially unhappy player wouldn't be ideal, Kane still has just over three years to run on his contract, so it's not as if there's a dire need for Spurs to cash in while they still can.

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this week, finance expert Kieran Maguire revealed that he didn't think Spurs were in much need to sell their star man even in a post-pandemic market.

"I don’t see any necessity to sell Harry Kane because they’ve taken out a £250m long-term loan which is interest-only," he said.

“It’s costing them £250m and is only at two-point-five per cent interest per year, so it’s just over £6m-a-year."

What has Kane said about his future?

When speaking to Gary Neville during the aforementioned interview, Kane was open about his desire to speak to the Spurs chairman.

"I'm not sure how that conversation will go if I'm honest," he said (via The Daily Mail).

"I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking, "If I could get £100million for you, then why not?"

"I'm not going to be worth that for the next two or three years. I think a crossroads is coming in my career. I think it's definitely a conversation to be had with the club. I've said before, I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I'd never say that I would leave Spurs."

