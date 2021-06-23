Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England have learned their potential route to the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Euro 2020 group stage concluded

With UEFA's bewildering and protracted 24-man group stages finally concluded, football fans can stop worrying about the taxing calculations of third-placed teams and round of 16 draws.

Now, the European Championships have been streamlined into a straight knockout tournament where every team can start imagining the fixtures they might face if they continue to win.

However, England fans were quaking in their boots coming into the final round of group fixtures with the potential prospect of facing an incredibly difficult second round game.

Carnage in 'Group of Death'

And that's because the winners of Group D just happened to face the runners-up of the infamous 'Group of Death', which saw France, Germany and Portugal all rubbing shoulders.

In the end, after a chaotic night of toing and froing, England's emotional rollercoaster eventually came to a halt with none other than Germany as their final destination. You couldn't write it.

However, make no mistake that England have a better chance of beating Die Mannschaft than they have in the past with Joachim Low's men looking pretty vulnerable in the 2-2 draw with Hungary.

England's potential route to the final

As such, you can be forgiven for whipping out your wall chart and calculator to image just how England's summer might pan out if they do indeed beat Germany not that everything is decided.

But don't bother doing all the maths in your head because GIVEMESPORT has got you sorted, so strap yourselves in for the dramatic roadmap that shows you exactly how 'it's coming home' below:

Round of 16

You know the drill. It's a rerun of the 1966 World Cup final and Euro 96 semi-final as the Three Lions welcome Germany to Wembley Stadium on Tuesday June 29 at 18:00 (BST).

Quarter finals

Here's where things get tasty because although there's no easy draw in the knockout rounds of a major tournament, England will lock horns with either Sweden or Ukraine in the final eight.

It's likely that the Swedes will emerge victorious in their second round tie, throwing us back to the 2018 World Cup with a quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on July 3 at 21:00 (BST).

Semi finals

England will face one of four teams in the semi-finals: Denmark, Czech Republic, Wales or the Netherlands at Wembley Stadium on July 7 at 21:00 (BST).

The Dutch look the most likely opponent of the quartet after topping their group on nine points, but the prospect of an all-British clash against Wales at the home of football is certainly tantalising.

Euro 2020 final

Right, ok, here's where things get complicated because Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Austria, France, Switzerland, Croatia and Spain are all potential opponents for England in the Euro 2020 final.

Naturally, it's impossible to tell exactly how things will play out, but if you take the bookies' odds as gospel when we could be facing a final against world champions France on July 11 at 21:00 (BST).

However, this is football and anything can be happen, so don't be surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Portugal to another final, Italy live up to their 'dark horse' label or any manner of other scenarios play out.

It's coming home (probably... kinda... maybe...)

They can't actually do it, can they? Can they???

Ok, go on, throw pelters at us for getting overexcited about England's path to the final and it's important for us to highlight that we're not boldly declaring that they're definitely going all the way.

Rather, we're here to highlight that England have an achievable route to the final game of Euro 2020 and actually, their round of 16 is probably the toughest hurdle on the way to realising that dream.

But if England can overcome one of the weakest Germany side we've seen at a major tournament for years, then ties with Sweden and the Netherlands will feel very winnable to Gareth Southgate.

It's easier said than done and we're not wildly announcing that 'it's coming home', but let's just say that football's path to the front door is nowhere near as rocky as it might have been.

