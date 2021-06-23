Chelsea transfer news: "Massive plus" for Blues in Achraf Hakimi saga

Journalist Dean Jones believes Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso could be key in the Blues' negotiations for Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

What's the latest transfer news involving Achraf Hakimi?

Chelsea have made progress in their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Hakimi, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The report suggested that Chelsea have already submitted an offer of £51.6m for the Moroccan, however the Italian side are holding out for closer to £68m for the defender.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea signing Hakimi?

Jones claims that Chelsea are focused on signing Hakimi, and he suggested Alonso could be crucial if the deal does come to fruition.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, "Hakimi is the one right now that most of the focus is on. I know there have been reports that PSG are in the lead to sign him.

"Hakimi obviously does want to leave Inter, the thing that is really behind Chelsea here is that Marcos Alonso is open to leaving Chelsea and Inter Milan really do want to sign him. So that’s a big thing that Chelsea have got in their locker here."

The journalist added that Alonso's potential involvement in the deal could be a massive plus and reveals that Hakimi has always liked the idea of playing for Chelsea.

Jones said, "If Chelsea have got a player that Inter think can strengthen their team, it helps make this transaction easier and helps deal with the loss of Hakimi, then that’s a massive plus for Chelsea. The player has always liked the idea of playing for Chelsea."

Would Marcos Alonso be missed at Chelsea?

Not particularly.

The Spanish wing-back made just 11 Premier League starts for the Blues this season and was out of favour under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Ben Chilwell was Chelsea's most frequently used left-back this term, and he netted three goals and registered five assists in his debut league campaign for the club.

Despite featuring on just two occasions in England's top flight this season, Emerson is another option at left-back which suggests that Chelsea are well stocked in that position and they can allow Alonso to leave without missing him too much.

Where would Hakimi fit into Chelsea's starting XI?

Tuchel has predominately played a 3-4-3 system since his appointment earlier this year, and it's fair to say it's been a successful formation for the Blues as it was used in their Champions League final victory against Manchester City.

Hakimi would perfectly suit the right wing-back role as he has proven in Serie A this term that he is strong in the attacking and defensive thirds of the pitch.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old registered 15 goal contributions in Italy's top flight this season and also made 1.4 tackles per game.

One potential problem with bringing the Moroccan to Stamford Bridge is that it could stunt the development of Reece James who has been Chelsea's main right wing-back.

However, at times Tuchel has utilised James on the right of the back three which suggests that he could become a long term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta.

