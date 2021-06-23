Newcastle United quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Magpies' 2020/21 campaign?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United provided their supporters with a rollercoaster of emotions last season as they experienced a mixed amount of success in the Premier League.

After briefly flirting with the prospect of relegation earlier this year, the Magpies decided to bolster their squad in February by signing Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal.

This particular move turned out to be a masterstroke by manager Steve Bruce as the midfielder went on to have a profound impact on the club's fortunes in the top-flight as he managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in 14 appearances.

The likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson also produced moments of magic for the Magpies who sealed a 12th place finish in the Premier League.

One of the major disappointments of the previous campaign for Newcastle was their inability to deliver the goods in the domestic cup competitions.

After suffering a dismal 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the quarter-final of the League Cup, the Magpies were then dumped out of the FA Cup in the third round.

With Newcastle set to embark on another season in the top-flight in August, it will be intriguing to see whether Bruce is able to guide them to new heights.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to take a look back at the Magpies' 2020/21 campaign.

How many away games did the club win in the Premier League last season? What was Newcastle's heaviest victory in all competitions?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which club did Newcastle beat on the opening day of the previous campaign? West Ham United Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Everton

