Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops update mentioning £55.5m fee

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are aware of a release clause in Pau Torres' contract at Villarreal.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pau Torres?

Manchester Evening News claimed that Man United are making progress over a transfer deal for Villarreal centre-back Torres this summer.

The report suggested that United are working on a deal for Torres and that there is a growing belief that the Red Devils can clinch the Spaniard's signature in this transfer window.

According to the report, the Euro 2020 star has a release clause of €60m (£51.4m), although Villarreal could accept a player plus cash package for the defender.

Man United TABLE bid for Raphael Varane! Find out what happened on The Football Terrace...

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Torres' release clause?

Romano claims that Man United are aware of the release clause in Torres' contract, however he reveals that the figure in his Villarreal deal stands at €65m (£55.5m).

The journalist added that United have had Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane on their list of transfer targets for months, which confirms that the club are keen to recruit in that area.

What were Torres' stats for 20/21?

Torres was involved in a solid campaign for Villarreal as the Spanish side won the Europa League and confirmed their place in the Champions League next season.

In the 2020/21 La Liga campaign, the defender made 3.3 clearances per game and ranked highest in the squad for blocks having averaged 0.8 each match, according to WhoScored.

He held an aerial threat with 1.7 successful aerial duels and even made four goal contributions from the heart of Villarreal's backline.

Would Torres provide United with the best value this summer?

Possibly, yes.

At just 24 years old, Torres has time to develop and is yet to hit his prime. In comparison to some of United's other reported targets such as Varane and Sergio Ramos, he seems like the perfect middle ground.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United had a bid of £50m for Varane rejected by Real Madrid, as the club are holding out for £80m. Despite a heavily decorated CV, the 28-year-old would cost a hefty price tag and it could be worth going for Torres as he is younger and cheaper.

Reports from AS as per Sport Witness claimed that Ramos would prefer a move to United over Premier League rivals Man City. The 35-year-old would be available on a free contract, however his age should be a concern for the Red Devils' hierarchy - despite his proven ability, he would only be a short term solution at best.

News Now - Sport News