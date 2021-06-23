Transfer news: Liverpool star who improves win rate by 23% 'wanted by Premier League rivals'

According to Goal, a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nat Phillips?

Goal claim that Liverpool defender Phillips is receiving a lot of interest from Premier League sides including Burnley, Brighton, Southampton and Newcastle.

The report suggests that despite the Reds’ insistence that there has been no decision made on the 24-year-old’s future, there is a deal to be done as the player would be willing to leave the club.

Liverpool would also reportedly allow the player to depart if the price is right.

How did Phillips perform at Liverpool this season?

After a catalogue of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez this term, Phillips became surprisingly important for Jurgen Klopp in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

According to WhoScored, no Reds player came close to matching Phillips’ aerial duel success rate of 5.6 won per game this season and he also received three man of the match awards from the website.

The centre-back made the most clearances each game of anyone in Liverpool’s squad with 4.8 and he helped out at the other end of the pitch as well with two goal contributions.

Phillips proved essential in the side’s five league game win streak at the end of the season, which was enough to secure an unlikely third place in England’s top flight.

Liverpool's win percentage with Phillips in the team was 23% better this term.

Football Terrace: The Done Deal Show gives you all the latest on Harry Kane's potential move to Manchester City...

Why might Phillips not be a regular at Liverpool next season?

Despite very strong performances this term, his place in next season’s starting XI is far from guaranteed. Liverpool’s injured centre-backs should return to full fitness and be back ahead of the 24-year-old in the pecking order.

The Reds’ transfer activity has also cast doubt over the future of Phillips at the club, after it was announced that former RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate will be joining Klopp’s defensive ranks at Anfield.

It could be wise for both the player and club to part ways this summer. Liverpool should be able to accrue a healthy fee for the in-demand defender and Phillips will surely be hungry for game-time after a breakthrough campaign this term.

1 of 15 How much did Liverpool pay Newcastle United for Andy Carroll? £50m £40m £35m £20m

How much could Liverpool demand for Phillips?

Goal confirm that Phillips has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield, which suggests that Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position to receive a decent fee for the centre-back.

According to the report, Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s board are aware of recent fees paid for English defenders in the top flight, including the likes of Brighton’s Adam Webster and Everton’s Ben Godfrey – Phillips’ price will be set relative to those.

Webster was signed by Brighton for a reported £20m, whilst Everton paid £25m to Norwich City for Godfrey.

There's no shortage in potential suitors for the 24-year-old and the Reds will hope the interest from Premier League clubs can drive up his price tag.

News Now - Sport News