The group stages of Euro 2020 are finally over.

35 matches down, 26 matches remaining.

We’ve lost eight nations but now it’s time to get serious.

The six group winners, the six group runners-up and four of the best third-place sides are now just three matches away from the final at Wembley on July 11.

The beauty of international tournaments means that not only do we know the last-16 line-up but we know each and every nation's potential run to the final.

Therefore, we’ve attempted to predict the future and sorted the remaining 16 countries into five different categories based on where we think their Euro 2020 campaign will end.

Will they be crashing out in the last-16 or will they win the whole thing?

We, of course, know exactly what’s going to happen and have used Tiermaker to illustrate that.

As a reminder, here is the last-16 schedule:

Wales vs Denmark

Italy vs Austria

Netherlands vs Czech Republic

Belgium vs Portugal

Croatia vs Spain

France vs Switzerland

England vs Germany

Sweden vs Ukraine

Last-16 exit

Wales

Austria

Portugal

Czech Republic

Croatia

Switzerland

Germany

Ukraine

Wales and Denmark will kick off the round of 16 and we fancy the Danes to continue where they left off after a terrific performance to beat Russia 4-1.

Italy won all three of their group matches and we think they’ll simply have too much for Austria.

In the most exciting match-up of the round of 16, Belgium face Portugal in Sevilla. Roberto Martinez’s side will be the favourites and we reckon Romelu Lukaku and co. will get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo’s side.

Netherlands won all three of their group matches and, despite a decent showing in their group, Czech Republic won’t give them too much trouble.

Spain eventually turned on the style with a 5-0 win over Slovakia in their final group game and should overcome Croatia.

Poor Switzerland have France and surely only have 90 minutes left of their campaign.

Germany will meet old enemy England in the last-16 at Wembley and we fancy the Three Lions to reach the quarter-finals with home advantage playing a crucial role.

Ukraine vs Sweden is probably the toughest last-16 tie to call but we think the Swedes will just about edge it.

So, by our calculations that’ll mean a quarter-final line-up that looks a bit like this:

France vs Spain

Belgium vs Italy

Netherlands vs Denmark

Sweden vs England

Crashing out in the quarters

Spain

Belgium

Denmark

Sweden

France vs Spain will be a fascinating match-up and one that might not promise goals despite the attacking talent on show. But we reckon Didier Deschamps’ men have the quality to see off Spain to reach the last-four.

Belgium vs Italy is another mouth-watering quarter-final clash and one that’s also very difficult to predict given they both picked up nine points in their respective group. But, based on what we’ve seen in the tournament so far, we’re giving this one to the Italians.

Netherlands will be favourites to beat everyone’s second favourite team, Denmark, and Frank de Boer’s side have the ability to do just that.

England’s reward for beating Germany is a clash against Sweden in Rome. And we think football will take a step closer to coming home…

France vs Italy

Netherlands vs England

Losing in the semis

Italy

Netherlands

France and Italy are set to meet in the semi-final on Tuesday 6 July at Wembley. Italy may have been the most impressive side in the tournament so far but we just can’t look past France here.

What will you be doing on Wednesday 7 July at 8pm? Settling down to watch England beat the Netherlands at Wembley to book their place in Euro 2020 final, of course.

That will mean a final between:

France vs England

Finalists

England

Winners

France

Sorry, England fans. France will be favourites to beat England if they were to face each other in the final at Wembley. Despite more than 60,000 fans being inside Wembley on Sunday 11 July, France might just be too good for England.

Final rankings

So, football isn’t coming home. It’s coming within 90 minutes of home but a huge roadblock in the form of France will prevent it from reaching its location. Losing finalists to an incredible French side definitely isn’t a bad showing, though.

One thing is for sure, it’s almost certain that our 15 predictions for the knockout matches will be incorrect somewhere along the line.

Either way, we can’t wait for the huge clashes between the best nations on the continent as they go head-to-head for the Henri Delauney trophy.

