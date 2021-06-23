Tottenham latest news: Serial trophy winner doesn't want transfer

England star Raheem Sterling is not interested in a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to ESPN.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Sterling was mooted as a potential makeweight in a deal to take Harry Kane to Manchester City, though the 26-year-old isn't thought to be open to that idea.

Indeed, the former Liverpool star is believed to want to leave the Etihad Stadium on his own terms if he is to join another club this summer.

Does Sterling want to leave Manchester City?

The Athletic recently claimed that Sterling was unhappy at his lack of game time during the 2020/21 campaign and confronted manager Pep Guardiola about his place in the team.

Despite starting the Champions League final loss to Chelsea, the England international is understood to be ready to consider his future if the opportunity arises.

Why would Sterling not want to join Spurs?

Earlier this month, Football Insider suggested Sterling viewed Tottenham as somewhat of a step down and would like to join a club genuinely challenging for major honours were he to leave Manchester.

Given Kane is believed to want to leave in order to win silverware, the fact Spurs look some way off the level they reached under Mauricio Pochettino would appear to count against the club when it comes to trying to attract truly top players.

Would Sterling have been a good signing for Spurs?

Clearly, Kane is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, so Spurs would be hard-pressed to replace him with just one player.

Still, were Sterling to have formed part of a wider attacking rebuild, the City star could well have helped those north London move on from the England captain.

A three-time Premier League title-winner entering his prime years, he averaged 2.3 shots and 2.1 dribbles per game (via WhoScored), more than all of Spurs' wide attackers and his 1.3 key passes were fewer than only Kane and Heung-min Son's output in their squad.

What has Sterling said about his future?

Speaking prior to England's win over the Czech Republic, Sterling admitted he wasn't happy with his situation.

"It is just happiness, just being happy, enjoying my football and that is what I am doing being here with the national team," he said (via Sky Sports).

"If you're not playing, you're not happy. That's me, that's been me since I was a kid, if I'm playing football I am really happy, if I'm not I'm not happy."

