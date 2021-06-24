Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were the stars of the show during Wednesday night’s enthralling Euro 2020 Group F clash between Portugal and France.

The former Real Madrid teammates went head-to-head at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, both hoping to inspire their respective national teams to victory.

But there was nothing to separate the teams or the two players at full-time. The match finished 2-2 with Ronaldo and Benzema both helping themselves to a brace.

These were Benzema’s first goals for France since October 8, 2015, following six years in international football exile.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is now the firm favourite to win Euro 2020’s Golden Boot award after taking his tally to five goals for the tournament following two successfully converted penalties.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s Portugal will face Belgium in the Round of 16, while France prepare to take on Switzerland.

Ronaldo and Benzema's bromance during Portugal v France

Ronaldo and Benzema both joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and went on to become hugely successful teammates as well as very good friends.

Their bromance during Portugal 2-2 France was clear for all to see.

They were seen smiling at each other in the moments prior to kick-off in scenes reminiscent of the famous Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus clip.

Ronaldo was then seen congratulating Benzema after the Frenchman scored his first France goal for 2,805 days from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

At the end of the opening 45 minutes, Ronaldo and Benzema were seen hugging as they made their way to the tunnel before swapping shirts.

Beautiful to see.

There was even one point where football fans thought Ronaldo told Benzema to play a pass!

Benzema and Ronaldo both appreciate what each other did for their own respective careers and the mutual respect between them is unbreakable.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from fans on Twitter…

Ronaldo and Benzema could meet again at Euro 2020

There’s a chance that Benzema and Ronaldo will meet again in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

If France beat Switzerland they will then face the winners of Croatia vs Spain before a potential semi against Portugal, who will take on either Italy or Austria in the quarter-finals if they defeat Belgium on Sunday.

And it wouldn’t be at all surprising if either Benzema or Ronaldo go all the way to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy at Wembley on July 11.

