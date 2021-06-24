Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is pushing Joseph Parker to reach new heights as he steps up his preparation for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King is leaving nothing to chance despite being the overwhelming favourite to beat the Bronze Bomber at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 24, which is almost a year and a half after their classic encounter at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), 32, of Manchester, England, was left frustrated by the collapse of his proposed super-fight with Anthony Joshua after an arbitration hearing ruled that Wilder had a contractual right to face Fury for a third time.

However, the 32-year-old has turned that anger into motivation, with Parker's manager David Higgins giving an insight into the work going on behind the scenes.

"To come back and become world champion, the way that he [Fury] did, is one of the most super-human efforts in the history of sport," Higgins said to Sky Sports.

"That's not just a physical thing, it's a mental thing. It's utter self-belief and winning attitude. The way he got up in that Wilder fight and the way he destroyed Wilder in the next fight, again that goes beyond the physical, it's the whole package.

"He's such a positive guy, he's inspirational, and I know that Joseph greatly appreciates being part of that buzz, and has confirmed that it is inspirational, a great energy to be around.

"He said that everyone pushes each other to go the extra mile, so you're feeding off each other, pushing harder and further, and Joseph contrasted it to training by himself.

"He said that there's more energy and you'll push a bit harder, being in that environment, so he's only said good things about training with Tyson Fury."

