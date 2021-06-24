Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Tier List: Best Weapons To Use

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is in full throttle and we have made a tier list of the best weapons to use in the game right now.

The battle royale game is one of the best around, and has competed very well with similar games Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends.

When a new season comes around, players are treated to a whole bunch of new content, like weapons, skins and v-bucks. They also change the theme of the map/game and now the theme is all around space and aliens.

This exciting change has seen TV and movie characters arrive to the game as skins, like Superman and Rick from Rick and Morty.

The tier list is split up pretty easily, with the best guns featuring at the top, in the S tier. The S stands for Superb or Super. The tiers then go down in order from best to worst.

Here is our tier list of every weapon in Fortnite right now:

S Tier: Legendary Scar, Rail Gun, Rapid Fire SMG, Bolt Action Sniper, Pump Shotgun

A Tier: Kymera Ray Gun, Burst Assault Rifle, Heavy Assault Rifle, Tactical Shotgun, Submachine Gun

B Tier: Pulse Rifle, Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher

C Tier: Pistol, Hand Cannon, Recon Scanner, Lever Action Shotgun

As you can see from this list, the assault rifles aside from one are in high tiers. With them being guns able to deal damage at both medium range and short range, this makes a lot of sense.

The Bolt Action Sniper is definitely a weapon that can be lethal, however at the other end of the ranking, the pistol and hand cannons are practically useless.

If you're wanting to know the best gun, it is probably the legendary scar. It has been in the game from the start of Fortnite, and simply, there is just no way of beating it.

With only 2.1 seconds needed to reload and 30 bullets in the magazine, this gun is pretty special. What makes it even better is that it deals the most damage out of any assault rifle. This is definitely the weapon you want to have to get some victory royales.

Make sure to keep an eye out on this list as new weapons come into the game or current weapons are vaulted.

