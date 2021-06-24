The Euro 2020 group stages are over and we’re now ready for the tournament to really begin.

Sixteen of the 24 nations have qualified for the knockout rounds and they will all have hopes of reaching the final at Wembley on July 11.

The nature of international tournaments means we now know the potential route to the final for every nation. Fans can start plotting who, when and where they will be playing their next round if they manage to get past their last-16 opponent.

But before the knockout rounds start, let’s take time to look back at the group stages.

With four of the six teams who finished third in the group, it perhaps lacked the jeopardy that a usual group stage does.

However, that’s not to say it wasn’t entertaining.

Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands picked up maximum points, while England, Sweden, Spain and France were also unbeaten.

There were no big casualties in the group stages with all the fancied nations safely booking their place in the last-16.

But which players have impressed most in the competition so far?

The usual culprits have made headlines with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring five goals, Romelu Lukaku helping himself to a few and N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba impressing in midfield for France.

But the real indicator are the odds for the UEFA Best Player of the Tournament.

Betfair have the market open and we can bring you the top 20 after each side has played three matches - and it throws up some interesting results.

All odds are accurate at the time of writing.

Let’s take you through the top 20:

20 - Lorenzo Insigne (48.0)

19 - Joshua Kimmich (48.0)

18 - Jack Grealish (44.0)

17 - Kai Havertz (44.0)

16 - Raheem Sterling (42.0)

15 - Nicolo Barella (36.0)

14 - Memphis Depay (34.0)

13 - Frenkie de Jong (34.0)

12 - Manuel Locatelli (28.0)

11 - Simon Kjaer (22.0)

10 - Christian Eriksen (22.0)

9 - Georginio Wijnaldum (22.0)

8 - Ciro Immobile (21.0)

7 - Antoine Griezmann (19.5)

6 - Paul Pogba (15.5)

5 - Romelu Lukaku (13.0)

4 - N'golo Kante (11.5)

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo (10.0)

2 - Kylian Mbappe (8.4)

1 - Kevin De Bruyne (8.2)

Interestingly, both Mbappe and De Bruyne find themselves above Ronaldo in the betting despite having relatively quiet tournaments so far. De Bruyne didn’t even play in Belgium’s opener but he's the market favourite as things stand. His 45-minute cameo in their second game against Denmark resulted in a goal and an assist as he made his comeback from a facial injury. The Belgian registered another assist in the win against Finland.

As for Mbappe, he’s yet to score for France despite them topping their group. So to find himself above Ronaldo, who has five goals to his name, is surprising.

However, it’s clear that Betfair are looking forward, rather than backwards. France are favourites to win the tournament and, if they do, a Frenchman stands a good chance of winning the Player of the Tournament. Ronaldo’s Portugal face Belgium in the last-16 and if they were to lose, CR7’s hopes of winning the accolade could well be over.

It’s for that reason that Kante finds himself fourth in the betting, while Pogba is sixth and Griezmann is seventh.

Lukaku is fifth but his odds are likely to tumble if he can lead his side to victory against Portugal in the last-16.

Italy’s Immobile and Netherlands’ Wijnaldum also find themselves in the top 10 after strong starts to the tournament both individually and as a team.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening game, is actually 10th in the betting at odds of 22.0. If Denmark go on to win the tournament, he could well be awarded the trophy in an incredible gesture.

His Denmark teammate, Kjaer, played a heroic role in helping to save Eriksen’s life that day has the same odds.

