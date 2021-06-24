West Ham transfer news: Irons 'eye deal for Barcelona forward'

West Ham are eyeing a move for Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, according to Sport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Braithwaite?

Braithwaite joined the Spanish giants less than 18 months ago, but he has reportedly been informed that he will not get any game time at the club if he stays next season.

This has opened the door for his departure, and it is understood that Barcelona will look to try to recover as much of the €18m (£15.4m) that they paid for him back in February 2020.

West Ham are one of four English teams interested in securing his signature, along with Brighton, Burnley and Norwich, while there is also believed to be a Russian club who want to sign Braithwaite as well.

Has Braithwaite had a difficult road to the top?

He certainly has.

Braithwaite was born with Leggier Calva Perthes disease which causes hip pain, and he was restricted to a wheelchair for two years after the age of five.

He also broke his leg at the age of 18, but has somehow managed to put all of this behind him to flourish at the highest level.

How has Braithwaite fared at the Euros?

Indeed, the 30-year-old is currently representing his country on the biggest stage at this summer's Euros.

He has started all three of Denmark's group games, operating from the wings for Kasper Hjulmand's men. The team looked in danger of failing to make it to the knockout rounds when they lost their opening two fixtures, but they came roaring back against Russia on the final matchday to win 4-1 and book their place in the last 16 where they will face Wales on Saturday.

Would Braithwaite be a good signing for West Ham?

The 53-cap international has now entered his thirties and he did not have the best season at Barcelona in 2020/21, scoring just twice in La Liga. However, he could still be a fine addition to West Ham's squad this summer.

David Moyes needs to bring in someone to support Michail Antonio up front, who is the side's only recognised striker.

Braithwaite has experience of playing in England having previously scored nine goals in 40 appearances for Middlesbrough, and he now seems to be at his peak having played alongside Lionel Messi over the past year, while also establishing himself as a regular for his national team.

It appears that Braithwaite has been somewhat of a late bloomer, perhaps due to the well-documented struggles that he faced during his early years, but he looks to have plenty left in the tank, and this could be a major help for the Hammers as they prepare to start their European adventure in the coming months.

