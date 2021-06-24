True Geordie discusses 'insanity' of Anderson Silva wanting Logan Paul fight

YouTube star True Geordie has reacted to the possibility of UFC fighter Anderson Silva taking on Logan Paul in a boxing ring.

The Brazilian-American mixed martial artist recently stated that he would go head to head with the social media sensation if it was offered to him, and added that it was a "goal" of his to get the fight arranged.

Silva recently stepped into the world of boxing for the first time after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision. Although the drama took place before the fight after Chavez Jr missed the contractual weight of 182 lbs and was forced to hand over the $100,000 (£71,557) purse to Silva.

Paul, one of two brothers on YouTube, recently took on the legendary and undefeated Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight where he came off second best.

With Paul yet to pick up a single victory in his professional career, rumours are now circulating that he will take on Silva in his next fight, which many traditional boxing fans have not been impressed with the YouTuber's introduction into the sport.

True Geordie reacts

In reaction to this possible matchup, True Geordie, another YouTuber, was stunned by how the world of boxing appears to have turned on its head and taken a new direction that no one could have possibly predicted.

"There are just no words to describe the insanity that this has come," the Newcastle-born social media star said on his YouTube channel.

Despite his surprised reaction, he leapt to the defence of Silva for wanting to fight Paul.

He continued: "If any of you out there are saying that this shouldn't happen, Anderson Silva wants it to happen so who the f**k are we to say he shouldn't do it? He's a legend."

This is an interesting take and not one that everyone will agree with, that's for sure.

Nevertheless, Silva and Paul are yet to be confirmed at this stage so we will have to sit on our hands for now and wait anxiously for further announcements on this.

