Styrian Grand Prix 2021: What is the weather forecast?

Round eight of the Formula 1 World Championship is hosted at the Red Bull Ring with another edition of the Styrian Grand Prix.

The Austrian circuit is set to host a doubleheader this weekend and next, completing the second and third stages of F1's first back-to-back-to-back section of the season after last weekend's French Grand Prix.

Indeed, it's the Styrian Grand Prix before the Austrian Grand Prix this time around, and Red Bull will be looking to extend their lead over Mercedes in the Constructors' championship on home turf.

Drama, meanwhile, could be added to the weekend by the looks of the weather forecast being predicted for this particular corner of Austria.

Friday is set to see cool track temperatures with an 80% chance of rain and also thunderstorms being predicted in the afternoon.

For qualifying on Saturday, things will be cool again though the threat of rain is a lot less, currently standing at a 40% chance for the afternoon.

On Sunday, meanwhile, we're currently on course for a dry afternoon with things likely at their warmest for the whole of the weekend.

Fans hoping for some added excitement, though, may well be doing a rain dance to see Friday's and Saturday's potential showers last a little longer than predicted.

