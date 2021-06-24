Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua has expressed his desire to face the winner of the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Indeed, there is still disappointment from AJ that the ‘Battle of Britain’ fell through and blames the ‘Gypsy King’ for the heavyweight super-fight falling through.

The collapse was caused following the arbitration ruling, which forced Fury to face Wilder for a third time and subsequently the pair will meet on July 24 in Las Vegas.

AJ told Sky Sports:

“Unfortunately he and his team let the whole boxing down.”

AJ even went as far as labelling Fury a ‘fraud’, which prompted an explosive social media exchange ending with the ‘Gypsy King’ challenging him to a bare knuckle brawl.

When pressed on whom he thinks will win the upcoming trilogy encounter, Joshua said:

“They’re both enemies of mine and I wanna slay them both with the same energy.

Good luck to both and whichever one wins, I’ll be seeing them soon.

Joshua is now set to face the WBO mandatory and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk. AJ confirmed it will likely take place at the end of September in Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium.

When asked what danger he thinks Usyk will bring, the WBO, IBF and WBA champion said:

“None. He doesn’t bring anything that I have not seen before: Two legs, two arms and a brain. He’s a good fighter with a ton of heart. It’s not so much his challenges, it is about challenging myself.”

Regardless of what happens in his fight with the Ukrainian, AJ still wants to face Fury in an All-British bout one day.

Joshua added:

“End of the year. Let me get past Usyk first. But with or without Usyk in my life, I will fight Fury.

“Usyk isn’t the be-all and end-all. “It will happen. After the Usyk fight, after I defend my belts. “The fight will be bigger, better than what it would have been.”

