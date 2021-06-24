Halo Infinite: Developers Eager To Commit to 2021 Release Date

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite is looking to be released soon in 2021 and the head of Xbox has confirmed that the game is still looking to be released this year.

With the game going to be the sixth main instalment in the series and the sixteenth game overall in the franchise, Halo Infinite is highly anticipated by the gaming community.

A lot of the news around the game has not been revealed yet, but it has been confirmed that it will be based on the hit game Halo Reach.

Many will be hoping it lives up to the hype and expectation, and this latest news seems to suggest they are very close to revealing a lot more about the game's release.

Xbox Boss Believes 2021 Release Date For Halo Infinite Will Not Change

With an exact release date not being confirmed yet, many were getting worried about whether it would be delayed.

However, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has shut down their worries with some of his latest comments.

In an interview with Dropped Frames (via Destructoid), Spencer said that the developers of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries, are keen to stick to a summer release date. He said: “For us, we know kind of our range in the 3-4 week range.

“We don't have yet the exact day - there's some other things with some other game timing that we're trying to look at.

“We'll have better clarity over the summer, but this isn't a month's thing, this is just down to a few weeks.”

This is a very promising update and means that fans of the franchise only have a few months to wait to play as hero MasterChief again.

With the pandemic causing huge issues for the gaming industry as developers delay game releases, it is probably best that there isn’t an exact date, as it would cause even more frustration to see the game delayed following a date announcement.

It seems 343 Industries and Xbox currently have everything under control to give Halo fans the perfect game this year.

